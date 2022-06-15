A man from Ocean County has pleaded guilty to charges in connection to the drug overdose death of a man last summer and he now faces a mere seven years behind bars.

Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer says 33-year-old Dandre Tubbs of Manchester pleaded guilty on Monday to manslaughter and distribution of fentanyl charges in connection to the death of an unnamed 35-year-old man from Manchester, plus an unrelated charge of possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute.

On August 16, 2021, officers with the Manchester Township Police Department responded to a home for a report of an unresponsive man. There, they found the man had already died from an apparent drug overdose.

An investigation by the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office determined that Tubbs supplied fentanyl to the victim the day before.

A toxicology report confirmed the presence of fentanyl in the victim’s system and that was the cause of his death.

On August 19, 2021, Tubbs was arrested during a traffic stop. He has been held in the Ocean County Jail since then.

What's next

Sentencing is scheduled for August 5th. At that time, the State will recommend a term of seven years for the manslaughter charge, seven for the fentanyl charge, and four for the possession of fentanyl charge. All sentences would run concurrently.

