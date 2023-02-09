🔵 Ocean County Commissioners announce times and dates for shredding program

If you're going through some old documents and files and realize you don't need them anymore but are looking for somewhere to safely dispose of them, you are in luck in Ocean County.

(Photo Courtesy: Donna Flynn/Ocean County Government) (Photo Courtesy: Donna Flynn/Ocean County Government) loading...

You have some time to gather up the old documents, papers, files though.

Ocean County Commissioners announced that the 2023 edition of the Ocean County Residential Document Shredding Program will begin on March 29 in Lakewood.

You don't have to register but spots fill up fast as it's a first come first serve type of set up, according to Ocean County Commissioners.

Ocean County recycles a lot of paper

In 2022, there were 90 tons of paper recycled from these events in Ocean County, according to Commissioner Barbara Jo Crea, liaison to the Ocean County Department of Solid Waste Management.

“We are happy to see this program continues to be popular with our residents,” Commissioner Crea said in a written statement. “Not only is it an efficient and safe way to dispose of personal documents, but it is free to Ocean County residents.”

Ocean County Shredding Mail Photo by Justin Louis loading...

Ocean County is contracting out to IDSAutoshred of Toms River this year.

What are you allowed to bring to Ocean County shredding program events

At any of the given locations -- the times are from 9:00 am until 12:00 pm or until the trucks are filled up to 5 or 7 tons of paper -- you will be limited to four file boxes or clear bags or 100 pounds of confidential documents per car and you'll have to put the paper in a well kept container but if you choose not to remove staples or paper clips, you won't be penalized.

In addition, when you pull up, you're asked to stay in your vehicle and have whatever you want shredded in a container in the back of your vehicle/trunk.

Justin Sullivan, Getty Images Justin Sullivan, Getty Images loading...

What you can't bring with you to these shredding events are magazines, books, junk mail, hanging file folders, greeting cards, photos, x-rays, CDs, floppy disks, microfilm, shredded paper and garbage as well as any moldy or wet paper and plastic bags.

Here is where you can bring old and confidential documents to shred in Ocean County

March 29 – Lakewood Township, Public Works Yard, 1 America Avenue

April 1 – Berkeley Township, Recycling Center Lot, 630 Pinewald Keswick Road

April 15 – Seaside Heights, Recycling Center Lot, Bay Boulevard and Sherman Avenue

April 29 – Stafford Township, Ocean County Southern Recycling Center, 279 Haywood Road

May 13 – Waretown, Municipal Complex Lot, 50 Railroad Avenue May 19 – Toms River Township, Riverwood Parking Lot, 250 Riverwood Drive

June 3 – Jackson Township, Municipal Building Rear Lot, 95 West Veterans Highway

June 17 – Little Egg Harbor Township, Community Center Lot, 319 West Cala Breeze Way

June 24 – Point Pleasant Borough High School Lot, 2300 Panther Path

Sept. 9 – Manchester Township, Soccer Field, 101 South Colonial Drive

Sept. 16 – Lacey Township, Recycling Center Lot, 820 Municipal Lane

Sept. 23 – Barnegat Township, Recycling Center Lot, 5 Lippincott Avenue

Oct. 14 – Beach Haven, Parking Lot, Taylor Avenue

Oct. 21 – Brick Township, Public Works Yard, 836 Ridge Road

Oct. 28 – Beachwood, Municipal Complex Lot, 1600 Pinewald Road

You can learn more about the Ocean County Shredding Program at www.co.ocean.nj.us/recycle.

