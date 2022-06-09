1:50 PM UPDATE: Officials with the National Weather Service confirmed an EF-1 tornado with 90 MPH winds touched-down in Blackwood Thursday morning. More information will be released later this afternoon. Our original report continues below.

Did a tornado move through a neighborhood in Camden County early Thursday morning?

That's the question officials with the National Weather Service office in Mount Holly will be trying to answer as they head to Blackwood to survey damage caused by thunderstorms.

Forecasters with that office said,

A brief tornado may have occurred in portions of Camden County, NJ around 5 AM today and we are examining this more closely.

Posts on social media show numerous trees down along Deer Park Circle, just off of Erial Road.

Storm damage along Deer Park Circle in Blackwood NJ on June 9 2022 - Photo: Gloucester Township Police Department

At around 5 AM, a line of heavy thunderstorms was moving through that area. A 54 MPH wind gust was reported at Philadelphia International Airport as the storms passed by.



A storm survey is scheduled to take place in that neighborhood Thursday afternoon.

