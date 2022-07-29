Big changes continue along Blackwood-Clementon Rd. in Gloucester Township as workers move into the old Kmart to change it over to a Shop Rite store.



At the end of last year, rumors were confirmed that, after more than 30 years, the ShopRite store off Laurel Hill Road in Clementon, Camden County would be moving.

ShopRite made the decision to revamp the space made empty in Cherrywood Plaza when Kmart closed there a few years ago.

Back in June 2020, there were rumors the empty space could become a Giant Fitness, according to 42freeway.com, but with Planet Fitness also in the same shopping center, that may have been shut down.

Residents in the area have been patiently waiting to see some movement at the old Kmart indicating ShopRite was moving forward with its plans. Just Wednesday of this week, I spotted construction workers (and possibly inspectors) going in and out of the Kmart and doing a walk-through.

Cherrywood Plaza has a lot more room for parking than Laurel Hill Plaza, and more convenient parking at that.

Plus, we're hearing this ShopRite could offer an expanded prepared foods section, since it's essentially being totally renovated inside.

Since I'm in that area at least a few times a week, I'll keep an eye on the activity and update you with more news and photos of the transformation.

Just about a month ago, Rita's Water Ice on Blackwood-Clementon Road was knocked down, along with the Entenmann's Bakery, to make room for a Super Wawa. That project is moving along quickly.

