You need a job - and, there are jobs available.

A major retailer in New Jersey has announced a big job fair at the end of the month.

READ MORE: Top 10 Redneck Towns in New Jersey

READ MORE: Living In New Jersey? Why You'll Probably Live Longer!

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Wakefern Food Corp. Supermarkets to Hold Big Job Fair

Wakefern, the the country’s largest retailer-owned cooperative, has announced a big job fair happening at member stores. That includes participating stores like ShopRite, Price Rite Marketplace, The Fresh Grocer, Gourmet Garage and Fairway Market.

The multi-location job fair is scheduled for Saturday, January 31st at all locations, from 11 am to 2 pm. A snow date, if needed, is set for February 7th.

If you're looking to start in the retail industry, or would like to continue your career, this could be the opportunity for you.

As far as the specific jobs available:

"Open positions include general clerks, front-end associates, stocking staff and grocery department team members, among others. All roles offer competitive benefits and the opportunity to grow within a dynamic, customer-focused retail environment. Many positions include on-the-job training, flexible scheduling and access to a unique game-based learning platform designed to help associates build skills and advance their careers."

TSQ Atlantic City TSQ Atlantic City loading...

Locations of the ShopRite Job Fair.

The job fair is set for many states, including New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, Delaware, Maryland, Massachusetts and Rhode Island

Most ShopRite locations that will take part in the job fair. You can click here for more information about working at ShopRite, can be found here.

New Jersey Needs a Buc-ee's Visit to a Buc-ee's in South Carolina Gallery Credit: Joe Kelly