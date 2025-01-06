It's the weekend before a snowstorm and everybody's headed to the nearest grocery store to pick up some last minute supplies. Milk, eggs, bread, toilet paper... sound familiar?

The last-minute trip to the grocery store before the snow starts falling is anything but a foreign experience to those who've lived in South Jersey for any significant length of time. It's customary to make sure you've got all the essentials for a yummy French Toast breakfast on that first snowy morning of the year.

It's almost like a silent tradition here in the Garden State, at this point.

Anybody who complains about the chaos that ensues while shopping before a snowstorm here in New Jersey must either be new here or have nothing else to moan about in life. Haters will always hate, though. This time, they're taking it out on the ShopRite at English Creek in Egg Harbor Township.

South Jersey Hates On ShopRite

Someone sounded off in a local EHT-based Facebook Group to express their disdain of the ShopRite in EHT. LOOK:

How has it magically turned into "a dump" out of nowhere? Can someone answer me that? Plenty of people agreed with the person who started the conversation, calling the English Creek ShopRite "outdated" and "messy". Someone complained about the meat department. Another person claims the store always stinks.

Personally, I've never had any issues with the EHT ShopRite. If you have something to say about the crowds leading up to a snowstorm, honestly... get a life.

The staff at the English Creek ShopRite is usually so welcoming and friendly. Tons of people had nothing but great things to say about EHT's ShopRite, so clearly the hatred isn't the overall objective opinion.

Do you think the English Creek ShopRite deserves all the hate it's getting right now? Let us know on the app.

