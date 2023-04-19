Old Bridge, NJ, teacher charged with abusing special needs student

🔺 A special needs student was allegedly abused in an Old Bridge School

🔺 An elementary teacher has been arrested

🔺 Investigators will not reveal the nature of the alleged abuse

An Old Bridge teacher is facing endangerment charges for allegedly abusing one of her special needs students.

Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone announced the charges against 42-year-old Christine Paduch, of Howell.

Paduch is a teacher Madison Park Elementary School in Old Bridge.

Madison Park Elementary School loading...

Police were called on Monday about allegations of abuse upon a special needs student. Paduch was arrested the same day.

While investigators are not revealing what may have happened, Ciccone says Paduch was "accused of inappropriately handling one of her students."

Old Bridge Acting Police Chief Donald Fritz, Jr., says Paduch was arrested without incident, and changed with one count of second-degree Endangering the Welfare of a Child.

oldbridgeadmin.org/Townsquare Media illustration oldbridgeadmin.org/Townsquare Media illustration loading...

After a court appearance, Paduch was released from custody with conditions. Ciccone did not say what those conditions were.

Police say this is an active and ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Old Bridge Detective Ryan Hall at 732-721-5600 ext. 3202 or Prosecutor's Office Detective Oscar Ayala at 732-745-4194.

