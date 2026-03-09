When you go to the dentist, do you stop in the office and check out the credentials on the wall?

The framed paperwork usually shows where and when your favorite dentist went to school, and where he or she received their license to practice.

How do you know the fancy certificates are real?

Gulp.

Old Bridge, New Jersey Woman Arrested For Practicing Dentistry Without a License

Apparently, allegedly, a New Jersey woman has been posing as a dentist, even though she really isn't one.

Is that wrong?

Police in South River, New Jersey say they've arrested Ana Amato, 49, of Old Bridge, charging her with Unlawful Practice of Dentistry, Aggravated Assaul, and Financial Facilitation of Criminal Activity .

Yes, it's wrong!

Police say they received a call in September from a man that, at first, appeared to be part a story about a simple business dispute. Upon investigation, police discovered it actually was a case of a person performing dental work without a proper license.

In their investigation, Police found that Amato was performing service as a dentist, even though she wasn't one.

How She Was Caught

The New York Post reports that the man who "turned her in" said he found Amato on an App, and went to her for a root canal.

When he arrived, she started working on his tooth, but stopped, asking him to return later for her to finish the work. When he returned to ask for his money back, she refused, and that's when he went to police.

South River Police are continuing their investigation in the case, and are looking for others who may have went to Amato for dental services. If you have information, you can contact police at 732-254-9002 extension 113.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

SOURCES: South River Police and New York Post

