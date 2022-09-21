Get our free mobile app

Lights of police car in night time. Night patrolling the city, lights flashing. Abstract blurry image. Evgen_Prozhyrko/thinkStock loading...

Authorities in Hamilton Township say a man from Cumberland County died and an 80-year-old woman was seriously hurt in a head-on crash Wednesday afternoon.

The accident happened around 12:45 on Millville Avenue in the area of Pittsburg Avenue.

According to the Hamilton Township Police Department,

The preliminary investigation revealed a 2009 Toyota Matrix, operated by Justin Vanaman (34) of Rosenhayn, was traveling westbound on Millville Avenue in the area of milepost 25. The vehicle crossed over the centerline into the eastbound lane where it collided head-on with a 2019 Infinity QX50, driven by Lois Ewen (80) of Milmay.

Vanaman suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say he was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Ewen was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.

Traffic was diverted for about four hours while the accident was investigated and cleared.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone who witnessed the crash is urged to contact Det. Tantum at (609) 625-2700.

