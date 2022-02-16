Party Planning in Atlantic City? These 5 Airbnb Rentals are Crazy Extra

Even if you don't have an upcoming bachelorette or birthday party, you maybe want to invent something to celebrate just so you have an excuse to rent one of these crazy extra Airbnb's in Atlantic City.



We've found some of the coolest spaces Airbnb has to offer that all definitely scream 'What happens in Atlantic City, stays in Atlantic City.'

Get our free mobile app

From over-the-top decor, to dreamy bedrooms, to artsy backdrops that beckon photo ops, these five rentals (all super close to the beach, boardwalk, and casinos) will make your eyes pop.

Whether you want something chill or sophisticated, they're all so fabulous you might not want to leave AT ALL.

We'd be surprised if you weren't mentally booking your next girls weekend or birthday bash while scrolling through photos of the best each of these Atlantic City Airbnb's has to offer.

Party On! 5 Crazy Extra Atlantic City Airbnb Rentals Even if you don't have an upcoming bachelorette or birthday party, you maybe want to come up something to celebrate just so you have an excuse to rent one of these crazy extra Airbnb's in Atlantic City.

LOOK: See America's 50 Best Beach Towns Every beach town has its share of pluses and minuses, which got us thinking about what makes a beach town the best one to live in. To find out, Stacker consulted data from WalletHub , released June 17, 2020, that compares U.S. beach towns. Ratings are based on six categories: affordability, weather, safety, economy, education and health, and quality of life. The cities ranged in population from 10,000 to 150,000, but they had to have at least one local beach listed on TripAdvisor. Read the full methodology here . From those rankings, we selected the top 50. Readers who live in California and Florida will be unsurprised to learn that many of towns featured here are in one of those two states.

Keep reading to see if your favorite beach town made the cut.