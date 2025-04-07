Pinball Palace Airbnb Opens in Brigantine, NJ

"Ever since I was a young boy, I've played the silver ball...." ~ written by Pete Townsend, recorded by The Who.

Pinball used to be big, really big.

Before there were things like cell phones, computers, and the internet, young men (and some young ladies) spent their time dropping quarters and flipping the flippers of pinball machines.

Now, pinball machines have mostly disappeared, but pinball nostalgia is big - and one local Airbnb host and consultant has created an Airbnb pinball palace in Brigantine.

The host, Krista Baum, also launched the Taylor Swift-themed Airbnb in Absecon. (Yes, Taylor Swift!) According to Baum, that property has been great!

Brigantine pinball airbnb

This new Airbnb is just launching, and it looks amazing!

If you've ever played and enjoyed pinball, this just might be your heaven!

The house contains several pinball machines - and we're told they will be rotated in and out of the house, as they belong to a collector!

We're talking working pinball machines, classic arcade games, a classic Jukebox, and even a pool table.

Baum worked with the homeowner and pinball collector Ken Shaffer in creating the space. She says this is an opportunity to show off the beautiful home and share his unique collection.

On top of all the fun, the house is gorgeous!

Brigantine Airbnb is beautiful

The home itself is a three-bedroom, two-bathroom home backing up to the water, with all the modern amenities included.

This really is the ultimate shore house!

According to Baum, “We wanted to create a special place where guests of all ages can relax, play, and make lasting memories. As a breast cancer survivor, I believe the best gift we can give is time, and knowing our guests are creating those memories makes all the hard work worthwhile.”

Pinball Palace now available to rent

This one-of-a-kind Airbnb is now available. Find out more here.

