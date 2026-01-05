Apparently, long gone are the days when pizza, fries and mozzarella sticks were the default at kids’ birthday parties.

According to a recent Wall Street Journal article, many families are now shelling out serious cash because Gen Alpha has developed a sushi obsession. Pizza's out, sushi's in. It sucks for parents who are footing that bill… yikes.

The New Birthday Party Menu

Parents interviewed say their kids aren’t even just asking for sushi only sometimes. They actually now crave it regularly, and even want it at birthday parties. Some parents with money go as far as hiring sushi chefs or having food stations where children and friends can indulge as much as they want.

Is this trend having to do with new cultural norms? Sure, for some. For the most power, not really. It’s more about aesthetic. Kids are drawn to colorful rolls and fun presentations that make eating sushi feel like an experience rather than just dinner. Gen Alpha also doesn’t carry the same “raw fish” stigma older generations grew up with, which has helped sushi edge into mainstream menus that kids are familiar with.

Wider Pallets Means Wider Wallets For Parents

Here’s the real kicker: we all know that sushi isn’t cheap. Weekly outings can easily hit hundreds of dollars and upscale birthday setups with chefs or custom menus push the costs even higher. While it’s true that some parents worry about budget, others justify it as a way to get kids to eat something relatively nutritious on their big day.

Regardless of why, two facts are abundantly clear. Those are that birthday menus are obviously evolving and pizza might be on the endangered list.

