Philadelphia Is The Best City To Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day!

WalletHub.com recently published the 2022 best cities to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day.

But, first, a little history and some fun facts about this well-celebrated holiday.

St. Patrick’s Day was created 390 years ago, in 1631. It was a holiday to pay honor to Ireland’s patron saint. It was also established as a feast.

It remains quite a feast to this day.

WHY WEAR THE COLOR GREEN?

Green is the color that represents Ireland, however, as legend has it, green also helps to repel leprechauns and other mythical creatures.

So, you better wear green on St. Patrick’s Day, just to play it safe.

WHY SHAMROCKS?

In ancient times, the shamrock was considered to be a renewal at the time of each spring season. When their nation was invaded, the people wore shamrocks to demonstrate their pride of country.

WHO IS SAINT PATRICK?

St. Patrick, the patron saint of Ireland was actually born in England.

When he was young, the Irish imprisoned him for six years.

It was during his time of captivity that he became a faithful Christian.

It is recorded that he heard God’s voice, which he credits for helping him escape his prison. Later, he experienced visions that pointed him to return to Ireland, which he did as a missionary.

He went from a prisoner in Ireland to the patron saint of Ireland, proving that all things are possible.

ST. PATRICK’S DAY TODAY

In modern times. St. Patrick’s Day has been commercialized to a level that would have been impossible to imagine nearly 400 years ago.

About $6 billion will be spent on St. Patrick’s Day, 2022.

Here is the wallethub.com survey results of the best cities to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day this March 17, 2022.

Of note, the “City of Brotherly Love,” Philadelphia has come out on top.

Not a single New Jersey city has made the Top 20 list.

St. Patrick’s Day

174%: Increase in beer sales on St. Patrick’s Day versus any other day during the year.

Increase in beer sales on St. Patrick’s Day versus any other day during the year. $1.92 Million: Market value of a leprechaun’s pot of gold.

Market value of a leprechaun’s pot of gold. $5.87 Billion: Amount spent collectively on St. Patrick’s Day 2022 (That’s $42 per person celebrating).

Amount spent collectively on St. Patrick’s Day 2022 (That’s $42 per person celebrating). 31.5 Million: The number of Americans who are of Irish descent.

SOURCES: WalletHub.com and Education.com

