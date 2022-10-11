Survey Says: Philadelphia Is The Worst City To Drive In America

Did you know that the average American loses $564 per-year due to congestion on the roadways?

This doesn’t take into consideration the exorbitant, ever-increasing price of a gallon of gasoline that the American people are experiencing these days.

WalletHub.com has surveyed the question: Where are the worst cities to drive in?

To review the entire list of best and worst, just click on this link to see the Best & Worst States to Drive in.

WalletHub.com has compared the 100 largest cities in America, using 30 key metrics.

The City of Brotherly love has remarkably finished dead last, coming in at # 100.

In other words, Philadelphia is the worst city in America to drive in.

The top 10 worst cities include Detroit, MI, Oakland, CA, San Fransisco, CA, and Chicago, IL. The best cities include Raleigh, NC, Plano TX, and Corpus Christi TX. Texas has 4 of the top 10 best cities for driving, while California has 3 of the top 10 worst cities for driving.

Here are some other interesting findings:

Honolulu, Hawaii has the lowest traffic fatality rate in America.

Gilbert, Arizona has the fewest car thefts in America.

Laredo, Texas has the lowest price for a gallon of gasoline at $3.12

San Francisco, California has the highest price for a gallon of gasoline at $5.46

Corpus Christi, Texas, and Reno, Nevada have the lowest parking rate at $1.00 for two hours.

Boston, Massachusetts had the highest parking rate at a whopping $38.40 for two hours.

WalletHub.com said that “the data set ranges from average gas prices to annual hours in traffic congestion per auto commuter to auto-repair shops per capita.”

SOURCE : WalletHub.

