Philadelphia Phillies Broadcaster Gets Big Promotion for Sunday

Phillies broadcaster Tom McCarthy will be filling in on CBS' No. 1 broadcast team this weekend to call the Tampa Bay-Carolina game.

He will be working with Tony Romo and filling in for Jim Nantz, who will be out this week, due to health and safety protocols.

McCarthy is no stranger to calling NFL games, having been a play-by-play announcer for CBS NFL television coverage since 2014, and can be heard on a lot of games that air on 97.3 ESPN that are produced by Westwood One.

He also has football experience from his time in the area, calling Rutgers and Princeton games.

Tom's voice can also be heard on NCAA college basketball games and during the NCAA College Basketball Tournament.

I guess with baseball still in a lockout, you can try to close you eyes and try to imagine the crack of the bat and pop of the mitt with Tom's call on CBS this Sunday.