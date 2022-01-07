Have You Seen Her? Cops Across South Jersey Search for Missing Woman

UPDATE: North Wildwood Police Department reports Abadie has been found. Our original report follows.

Officials in and around several towns across South Jersey are asking for your help locating a missing 35-year-old woman.

On January 4th, Nicole (Nikki) Abadie was reported as a missing person to the North Wildwood Police Department.

Abadie is described as a white female, approximately 5’ 5” tall, and 105 pounds with black hair and green eyes.

Authorities point out that she has not been seen in North Wildwood; how she was reported missing to their department was not included in a press release. However, she was last seen on December 14th in Hammonton and her last known address was in Whiting, Ocean County.

Police say she frequents Atlantic City and Egg Harbor Township.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Nikki Abadie is asked to contact North Wildwood Police at (609) 522-2411.

