He did everything right. He checked them both in at the airport, got their boarding passes, and went through security. But when this Philly man attempts to pre-board a flight out of Chicago with his 'imaginary' wife, the mood changes.

A guy named 'Paul' was trying to get on a Southwest Airlines plane out of Chicago's Midway International Airport when a comical, yet heated, exchange began between he and a Southwest employee.

In his hand he held two boarding passes, one for himself and one for his wife, 'Linda'. The problem was, his wife was nowhere to be seen...LITERALLY.

Paul kept insisting his wife was standing right beside him at the check-in desk. Staff could not see her, and neither could fellow flyers, who looked on in bewilderment. Their faces are PRICELESS.

The man even accused a Southwest rep of stepping on his wife's foot, asking to be given an ice pack and medical assistance for her.

The Southwest employees tried hard to maintain their composure, but couldn't help but giggle at the absurdity of the situation.

Once a manager named Eric was called over to investigate Philly Paul's complaints, the jig at gate B3 was up. The whole thing was an elaborate prank meant to fool Eric.

Paul WAS indeed a passenger with a valid plane ticket, but he was just a willing pawn in a scheme by a few very bored Southwest representatives.

Watch the whole prank unfold below on A&E network's series 'Airline'.

