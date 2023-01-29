South Jersey Man Pulled Off Philly-Bound Plane After Bomb Threat

Things you don't say: Anything about "bombs" or "blowing up a plane" - especially when you're at an airport.

A Salem County man had to be pulled off a Philadelphia-bound airplane following an alleged incident in Florida.

Patch.com reports John. R. MaGee of Carney's Point was already onboard a plane at Palm Beach International Airport when he made a bomb threat.

MacGee, 66, allegedly was pulled off the plane last Tuesday evening.

A witness told the plane's staff and authorities that MacGee had mentioned that he had a bomb in his carry-on bag.

Patch.com says Palm Beach County Sheriff deputies boarded the plane and questioned MacGee, who is reported to have said, "I didn't say any dumb s--t like blowing up a plane."

Another passenger also came forward and said she heard MacGee mention a bomb in his bag, as he was on the jetway bridge, waiting to board the plane.

Patch.com says the FBI and sheriff's deputies evacuated the plane, then did a search. They did not find anything related to a bomb. The activity caused delays throughout the airport.

MacGee has been charged with making a false threat concerning a bomb. After posting a bond, he was released pending a court appearance.

In an interview with West Palm Beach TV station WPTV, MacGee denied the charge against him.

SOURCE: Patch.com.

