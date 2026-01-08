You’re basically a unicorn if you don’t have a go-to airport snack you must have before boarding a plane.

For me, it’s non-negotiable: sour cream and onion Pringles, Snyder’s honey mustard and onion pretzel pieces, plus a banana and a clementine so I can pretend I balance things out.

Apparently, I’m far from alone.

A recent study looked at America’s favorite airport snacks by state, and yes, New Jersey has a clear winner.

Goldfish and Doritos Photo by Gaining Visuals on Unsplash loading...

New Jersey’s Favorite Airport Snack Might Surprise You

According to new data from eSIM provider Holafly, there’s an airport snack that really does officially reign supreme in New Jersey.

By analyzing keyword search volumes for popular airport snacks, the study found that Doritos Flaming Hot racked up 7,800 searches, making it the most in-demand pre-flight snack in the Garden State.

Spicy, crunchy, and messy? Very on-brand for NJ, I’d say.

Holafly analyzed nationwide and state-by-state keyword search volumes for the most common snacks sold at airports. The goal was to figure out what travelers are actively searching for before takeoff.

Doritos Photo by Tamas Pap on Unsplash loading...

America’s Most Popular Airport Snacks Overall

Across the U.S., classic comfort snacks dominated. Oreos claimed the top spot with a massive 113,380 searches, followed by Jack Link’s Beef Jerky and Cheetos Puffs. Spicy snacks clearly have a moment too, with Cheetos Flaming Hot Crunchy and Doritos Flaming Hot both landing in the top 15.

Sweet tooth travelers showed up for Twizzlers, Sour Patch Kids, Haribo Gummy Bears, and Peanut M&M’s, while healthier-ish options like the Perfect Bar and Chobani Vanilla Yogurt rounded out the list.

Whether you’re team spicy, sweet, or “I’ll just grab something at Hudson News,” one thing’s definitely clear: airport snacks are absolutely a solid part of the travel experience.

