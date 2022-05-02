Pleasantville, NJ, Cops: Reckless ATV Rider Hits Police Vehicle, Driver Arrested

Southbound New Road at the Black Horse Pike in Pleasantville NJ - Photo: Google Maps

An apparent joyride by a reckless ATV driver down New Road in Pleasantville this past Saturday afternoon ended with its operator being arrested after he hit a police car.

According to the Pleasantville Police Department, around 4:30 PM Saturday, "Sgt. Ryan VanSyckle observed [Marcus] Langford operating a yellow Suzuki ATV south on New Road recklessly passing at least 20 vehicles stopped in traffic along the shoulder."

Officials say Langford stopped for the red light at Route 9 and the Black Horse Pike but he couldn't cross due to traffic. That's when VanSyckle positioned his police vehicle in front of Langford in an attempt to stop him. However, Langford allegedly attempted to flee but instead hit a marked patrol vehicle, which caused his ATV to stall.

32-year-old Marcus Langford of Atlantic City was charged with third-degree attempting to elude police, fourth-degree criminal mischief, and several motor vehicle citations. He was released on a summons.

