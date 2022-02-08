This is one of those stories that requires a bit of an explanation for it to make sense.

As reported by The Hammonton Gazette recently, a man from Camden County got arrested in Hammonton after he got stuck in a cop car -- but the cop car that he got stuck in was not from Hammonton, but it was in Hammonton at the time, but the guy did not drive it there.

I know this sounds like a riddle...

On the morning of January 25th, cops in Hammonton received a call about a man who was trapped in the back of a police vehicle. That vehicle, from another municipality, was being serviced at a garage on the White Horse Pike.

At the scene, Hammonton Police found 47-year-old Joseph Tomasello of Blue Anchor locked in the car. Tomasello reportedly told police that he was supposed to be in there and he was looking for evidence for his brother.

Hammonton police believe the back door of the cop car was unlocked, so Tomasello easily got in. However, once the back door of a police car closes, you cannot open it from the inside. And because there's a partition, you can't get to the front seat to get out.

And apparently, he wasn't stuck for just a few minutes. He may have been locked in that cop car for nine hours.

Tomasello was arrested; you can see what he was charged with by checking out The Hammonton Gazette's report.

And for the sake of saying it, deciding on your own to check out the inside of a police car probably isn't the smartest thing to do, especially when you don't know how to get out of one because you can't.

As always, the public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Let's just hope he doesn't get stuck in the courthouse, too.

