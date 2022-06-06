Officials in Ocean County say a man was killed in a single-vehicle crash Sunday evening in Manchester Township.

According to police, the accident happened just after 7:30 PM on County Route 547, just north of the entrance to Joint Base Lakehurst.

At the scene, cops, "observed a 2020 Kia Soul in the roadway with extensive damage. There were also several trees found lying in the roadway."

The driver, who was not identified in a press release Monday morning as relatives were still being notified, was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the vehicle was traveling north on County Route 547, when the vehicle began to drift on to the dirt shoulder before striking several trees. The impact with the trees caused severe damage to the vehicle, with multiple airbag deployments. It was also determined that the driver was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

An investigation into the accident continues.

