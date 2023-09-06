Police Search For Alleged Shoplifter in Upper Deerfield Township

New Jersey State Police are asking for the public's help in identifying an alleged shoplifter at the ShopRite in Upper Deerfield Township, in Cumberland County.



Authorities say they're looking for a suspect described as a "Hispanic male, approximately 5'8” wearing a white t-shirt, black hat, and a full-face mask." They've offered this security camera photo:

State Police say the incident occurred on the evening of August 31st. Video surveillance caught the man placing numerous items into a bag in his shopping cart, and then pulling the cart out of the store without paying.

Get our free mobile app

If you can help police, you're urged to contact Trooper Dotan Argano at Bridgeton Station at 856-451-0101. You can remain anonymous.

SOURCE: New Jersey State Police

20 Things That Shock People After They Move to South Jersey