POLL: Who’d You Like to See at Wildwood’s Barefoot Country Fest in 2022?

Well, the 2021 Barefoot Country Music Fest in Wildwood is done, but already our thoughts are turning to 2022!

The producers of the festival have already announced the dates for next year - June 16 - 19, 2022.

Get our free mobile app

Now, the question is, who's playing?

This year, headliners included Lee Brice, Dan + Shay, Carrie Underwood, and the Zac Brown Band. Was anyone disappointed by those four? I don't think so!

So, who do you want to see play Barefoot in 2022?

We've set up a poll below for you to cast your votes. For the poll, we've decided not to include any of this year's performers. Usually, festivals don't have the same headliners two years in a row.

It would be easy to choose everyone on this list, but we want you to think and pick only up to 5 performers. Yes, there are some different choices here. We have some "old-timers" and a band that doesn't fit the country genre: Bon Jovi. (Hey, they are New Jersey guys, right?)

So, go ahead and vote. We will pass the results along to the show's producers as they consider who to book for next summer.

Favorites From Barefoot Country Music Fest in Wildwood Great music and fun at the Wildwood Beach!

Day One Barefoot Country Music Festival Wildwood is hosting the Barefoot Country Music Festival from August 19th-22nd on the beach! Take a look:

Day 2 Barefoot Country Music Festival Photos submitted by you of the Barefoot Country Music Festival

Day 3 Barefoot Country Music Festival See all of the festivities during day 3 in Wildwood for the Barefoot Country Music Festival.

Day 4 Barefoot Country Music Festival Photos from the final day of the Barefoot Country Music Festival