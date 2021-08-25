POLL: Who’d You Like to See at Wildwood’s Barefoot Country Fest in 2022?
Well, the 2021 Barefoot Country Music Fest in Wildwood is done, but already our thoughts are turning to 2022!
The producers of the festival have already announced the dates for next year - June 16 - 19, 2022.
Now, the question is, who's playing?
This year, headliners included Lee Brice, Dan + Shay, Carrie Underwood, and the Zac Brown Band. Was anyone disappointed by those four? I don't think so!
So, who do you want to see play Barefoot in 2022?
We've set up a poll below for you to cast your votes. For the poll, we've decided not to include any of this year's performers. Usually, festivals don't have the same headliners two years in a row.
It would be easy to choose everyone on this list, but we want you to think and pick only up to 5 performers. Yes, there are some different choices here. We have some "old-timers" and a band that doesn't fit the country genre: Bon Jovi. (Hey, they are New Jersey guys, right?)
So, go ahead and vote. We will pass the results along to the show's producers as they consider who to book for next summer.