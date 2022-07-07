South Jersey and the Atlantic City area are filled with great restaurants and its more than just the casinos.

As we have chronicled, Atlantic City has so many great choices outside of the of the casinos, and now they have one that is getting national recognition.

According to Readers Digest, the Knife and Fork was just named The Best Traditional Restaurant in New Jersey.

Get our free mobile app

According to a popular publication, a traditional restaurant is one that is "serving dishes that reflect the locale, iconic establishments and places locals rave about."

It mentions that a traditional restaurant could be a place that is fancy enough for special occasions, has a casual environment, and has people that you know eating there.

The Knife and Fork fits that bill.

Let’s just say more than a few barriers have been busted in the century since. The Ladies Lounge welcomes all who care to take in those gorgeous views of the Atlantic Ocean, while the main dining room warmly invites guests (yes, women as well) to a feast of sustainable surf and turf surrounded by decor that evokes yesteryear. After the meal, take a stroll along one of the best beach boardwalks in America.

Located at 3600 Atlantic Ave in Atlantic City, its a landmark building that has been a staple in Atlantic City since 1912.

It has a very unique look on the outside with the knives and forks situated all over the outside of the white building.

If you haven't been to this legendary Atlantic City establishment, stop by for their happy hour, every day from 4:00 - 6:00 pm at the bar with half-priced appetizers, it's one of the best in the city.