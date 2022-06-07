Previously Convicted Man from Camden County, NJ, Sentenced Again for Child Porn

A Camden County man has been sentenced to a decade in prison on a child porn charge and it's not the first time he's been incarcerated for that reason.

57-year-old James Tierney of Cherry Hill, who was previously convicted for a child porn-related offense in Cape May County a number of years ago, was sentenced on Tuesday to 120 months behind bars on one count of possession of child pornography.

According to U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger's office,

In August 2020, law enforcement agents executed a search warrant at Tierney’s residence after receiving information from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that an online cloud account accessed from Tierney’s residence had uploaded images of child sexual abuse. While executing the search warrant, agents recovered Tierney’s cell phone, which contained multiple videos and images of child sexual abuse.

Tierney admitted to authorities that he used that cell phone and cloud account for possessing images of child sexual abuse.

Not the first time

The Courier-Post reports Tierney was previously convicted for endangering the welfare of a child / distribution of child pornography in Cape May County in 2016.

Get our free mobile app

In that case, he received a five-year state prison term and was ordered to register as a sex offender, however, Tierney told investigators that he stopped viewing child pornography "for a period" after his arrest but resumed "soon after he was released from prison in 2017."

In addition to his latest prison term, Tierney was also sentenced to five years of supervised release.

Sellinger thanked the numerous law enforcement agencies that worked on this case, including agents of the Department of Homeland Security, the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office, and the New Jersey State Police.

Here are the FBI's Most Wanted for Crimes Against Children