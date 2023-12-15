You NEED This Portable Champagne Wall For Your NYE Parties In NJ

Sure, the holiday season is a wonderful time of year. Another super exciting time is thinking about the fresh start that we all get come January 1st.

That's why New Year's Eve is so important to so many people. It represents an "out with the old, in with the new" mindset. The first of the year represents a clean slate, so New Year's Eve is a huge celebration of the trials, tribulations, and lessons from the previous year coming to an end.

If you're thinking about ringing in the new year with your friends at home, you might want to think about taking your party up a notch. A champagne wall should do the trick. Yeah, I said it. A champagne WALL.

If you've been to any bridal or baby showers in the last few years, you've probably seen one. Did you know that you can rent one from a local bartender right here in South Jersey? She's based in Atlantic County and goes by the name of Prime Pours. Not only does she offer the champagne wall, but she also offers private bartending and cocktail services for any and all of your private events.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Prime Pours (@primepoursnj)

It's a pretty clever idea, believe it or not. It eliminates the necessity to book an event at a specific venue that offers a bar package. This place allows you so many more options to host your special event since they bring the bar (and the bartender) to you.

It's the perfect addition to your basement New Year's Eve soiree to ring in 2024.

Check out their Instagram HERE.

