Two men have been charged with murder and weapons offenses in connection to the fatal shooting of a man from Philadelphia in Camden earlier this week.

The shooting happened around 3:30 early Monday morning in the 1800 block of Davis Street.

Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay says officers with the Camden County Metro Police Department responded and found a man lying on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound.

Authorities took the victim, 31-year-old Darrell Whichard of Philadelphia, to Cooper University Hospital where he was pronounced dead later that morning.

Get our free mobile app

Following an investigation, 38-year-old Dominique Bowman of Lindenwold and 18-year-old Jamel Granger of Clementon were charged with first-degree murder, second-degree unlawful possession of a weapon, and second-degree possession of a weapon for unlawful purpose.

Both suspects were arrested in Lindenwold; Bowman on Tuesday and Granger the following day.

The two are currently being held in the Camden County Correctional Facility.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Cold Cases: Unsolved Murders and Missing People in South Jersey