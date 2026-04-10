South Jersey is full of lots of people, from all different places and walks of life.

For fun, let's try to stuff them into 10 different categories. Some of these are categories that have been around for awhile, and some are not.

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The 10 Types of People You'll Find in South Jersey

1. Pineys. We're all heard of Pineys, right? People who come from the Pine Barrens region. It's people who have a background of ancestors who lived off the land and feel connected to the land. Sometimes a derogatory term meaning - but, not always.

2. Shoobies. We see them in the summer. Vacationers who won't stay out of the left lane of the Expressway. Move over! (If you go further north, Shoobies become Bennies.)

3. Upstaters. Anyone who has relocated from North Jersey. Yeah, pal, it's different here. Live with it, or move back.

4. Hoagie Heads. I love this one! People who grew up on the fringes of Philadelphia, and believe they're still in Philly, even though they're not.

5. Clamdiggers. People native to the South Jersey Shore whose family has a history of clamming or fishing.

6. Shorefolk. People who are longtime residents of shore communities and islands. They are not the same as Shoobies!

7. Downstaters. People from South Jersey who spend have of their lives commuting to North Jersey. They work there, their extended family is there, and their friends are there.

8. Delawareans. People who live and relate more to the Delaware River that the ocean.

9, Dallas Cowboy Fans. Just too different (and weird) to include anywhere else. Congratulations, you're in a category with former Governor Chris Chrisitie.

10. Locals. All the other residents of South Jersey who don't fit into any of the previous categories.

That's it. That's the 10 categories. Did we miss any?

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