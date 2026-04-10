When one restaurant closes, another opens in it's place.

Well, sometimes anyway.

That's what happening in Somers Point, where the short-live Mexiquila closed late last year, and a new eatery will be opening in it's place.

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Pablo Restaurant Coming to Somers Point New Jersey This Spring

Owners of the new Pablo Restaurant have announced on social media that they're getting closer and closer to opening their new restaurant on Maryland Avenue in Somers Point.

The Zest Restaurant Group, which owns several restaurants in Cape May, are the new owners of the property and they posted on their Facebook page, showing off work being done inside the building.

Their restaurants in Cape May include Taco Cabalitto Tequilaeria on Beach Avenue, Port Marina on Ocean Drive, and Fish House on Sunset Boulevard.

Many will remember the address as the former long-time home of Clancy's.

Good luck to everyone at Pablo! We can't wait to see you in operation!

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