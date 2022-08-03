Authorities in Camden County say a 27-year-old man has been charged in connection to the death of a 2-year-old girl last month.

Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay's office says Walter H. Clark of Cherry Hill is facing first-degree aggravated manslaughter, second-degree aggravated assault, and two counts of second-degree endangering the welfare of a child charges.

According to police, on the evening of July 23rd, officers responded to a home on the 300 block of Evergreen Avenue in Cherry Hill for a report a 2-year-old who was not breathing.

At the scene, cops found the child, who was unconscious. She was taken to Cooper University Hospital where she was pronounced dead just over an hour later.

An investigation determined there was a positive result for controlled dangerous substances, specifically cocaine and fentanyl, in the child’s system, according to prosecutors.

Drug paraphernalia was also allegedly found in the home near where the child was found unresponsive.

Clark is currently in custody at the Camden County Jail.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

