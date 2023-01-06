Prosecutor: Man Charged For Stealing $76K During Armed Bank Robbery in Cherry Hill, NJ

Handcuffs - Photo by Bill Oxford on Unsplash

The Camden County Prosecutor's Office says a man from East Orange has been arrested and charged in connection to an armed bank robbery in Cherry Hill just before Christmas.

42-year-old William Ray is accused of entering Investors Bank on Route 70 on the afternoon of December 22nd and holding employees at gunpoint. Ray allegedly attempted to lock the employees in a vault before fleeing with over $76,000 in cash.

On the morning of December 30th, detectives from several law enforcement agencies executed a search warrant at Ray's home in East Orange. He was then charged with,

  • Two counts of first-degree robbery
  • Second-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose
  • Second-degree unlawful possession of a weapon
  • Second-degree certain persons not to have weapons
  • Two counts of fourth-degree aggravated assault

Following further investigation, Ray was located and arrested Thursday morning in Passaic by members of the U.S. Marshals Service.

He is currently being held in the Camden County Correctional Facility.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

