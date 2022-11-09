Homicide charges have been filed against a man from Marlton who is accused of driving under the influence of alcohol and causing the death of a restaurant owner during a high-speed collision in Mount Laurel this past summer.

Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia Bradshaw says 45-year-old Desmond Newberry has been charged with first-degree aggravated manslaughter, first-degree vehicular homicide, and third-degree possession of a controlled dangerous substance.

According to authorities, their investigation began on the night of September 3rd when officers from the Mount Laurel Police Department were called out to Hainesport Road in the area of the Cucina Carini restaurant for a report of an accident.

The investigation determined that Glenn Keen, the owner of the restaurant, was pulling out of the parking lot onto Hainesport Road when he was struck by a vehicle traveling westbound being driven by the defendant.

Keen, who was extricated from his vehicle by civilians before police arrived, was airlifted to Temple University Hospital where he later died.

Newberry was extricated from his vehicle and taken to Cooper University Hospital in Camden.

A warrant was secured to allow investigators access to the event data recorder from Newberry’s BMW, which revealed that he was traveling in excess of 120 miles per hour just prior to striking Keen’s Ford SUV.

Newberry surrendered to police this past Monday and is currently being held in the Burlington County Jail.

A detention hearing is scheduled for Thursday in Superior Court.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

