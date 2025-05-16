We were finishing up our late lunch at the restaurant when my wife said, "You have to go see the restrooms."

I was, like, "No, I'm good."

"No", she said, "You really have to go look."

My mind wandered about all the different scenarios as I followed the sign that said, "Restrooms."

Then I got there.

Well, this is....different.

Restrooms of the future in Glassboro, New Jersey

I remember 25 years ago, when Dippin' Dots Ice Cream used to advertise, they used the phrase "Ice cream of the future." (I have no idea if they still use that statement today.)

Well, I may have stumbled on the "Restrooms of the future."

It happened at La Scala's Fire, a restaurant in Glassboro, New Jersey. (La Scala's Fire has several locations in South Jersey and in the Philadelphia area.)

As I walked to the restroom area, I encountered not one, not two, but several restrooms.

Several!

I didn't want to stop and count, but I think there were six or eight - maybe 10?

Instead of two choices, men and women, there were a bunch of choices. Not choices for different genders (LOL), but a choice of individual restrooms. Each restroom was a stand-alone, one-per-person restroom. Well, that's different!

I guess equal opportunity in restrooms has finally arrived. Whatever gender you are, you can have your own restroom!

Now, at that time of day, the restaurant was not really crowded, but I assume, when it's busy, there's a restroom line, with both men and women in the same line together. Equal access, equal opportunity!

Separate restooms at LaScala's Fire in Glassboro

I snapped the above photo in the "restroom area." I only took one quick photo, because I felt kinda weird taking photos of restrooms. LOL.

I will tell you, inside the restroom, all the "regular" bathroom amenities, meaning a sink, a toilet, and a mirror. Ok then!

I reached out to the folks at LaScala's Fire and asked them about the design of the "restroom area" - they said when they were doing a recent renovation to the restaurant, they added the additional restrooms, and it's worked well. Apparently, the same type of design/layout can be found at their Marlton location, too.

