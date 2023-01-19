Prosecutor: PA Man Charged With Stealing $866K From Burlington County, NJ, Employer

Brian Myslinski of Levittown, PA - Photo: Burlington County Prosecutor's Office/TSM Illustration

A man from Levittown, PA, has been charged for allegedly stealing more than $866,000 from his Willingboro-based employer.

Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia Bradshaw's office says 31-year-old Brian Myslinski surrendered at her office in Mount Holly on Tuesday.

He has been charged with,

  • First-degree financial facilitation of criminal activity
  • First-degree elements of computer theft
  • Second-degree theft by unlawful taking
  • Second-degree receiving stolen property
  • Second-degree misapplication of entrusted property

The investigation began after authorities were contacted by representatives of Radwell International with allegations that a former employee had conducted a theft and fencing operation while working there in 2021.

Radwell International in Willingboro NJ - Photo: Google Maps
The investigation revealed that Myslinski, a supervisor, used his knowledge of and access to the company’s internal systems to steal $866,834 worth of specialized merchandise, which he then sold directly to customers as well as through online platforms such as eBay.
The investigation further revealed that Myslinski used more than $120,000 of the proceeds from the illegal sales to cover sports gambling debts, and also spent $50,000 on a 1974 Dodge Charger classic car, $20,000 on another vehicle, funded a vacation to Jamaica, and bought Gucci and Louis Vuitton handbags and purses, among other high-end items.

Following an appearance in Superior Court, Myslinski was released and the case will be prepared for presentation to a grand jury for possible indictment.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

