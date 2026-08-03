There aren't many more dangerous occupations that being a police officer.

There are so many ways to be injured in the line of duty.

Two police officers in Sea Isle City were injured in an incident that happened back on July 25th in the shore town.

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Two Pennsylvania Men Arrested in Incident in Sea Isle City, New Jersey

Sea Isle City Police have released information about an incident that left two of their own officers injured.

It happened on July 25th after 11pm.

911 received a call about a fight in progress at 6400 Landis Avenue. When officers arrived on the scene, they learned that Patrick McStravog, 31, of Audubon, Pennsylvania had been involved in fight inside a nearby business.

Police say their investigation quickly determined that McStravog was the primary instigator of the fight.

Police escorted McStavog to a nearby ambulance to have his injuries looked at by members of the Sea Isle City EMS.

As that was happening, police say this took place:

"A family member of McStravog's, (Robert McMonagle, 60, Norristown, Pennsylvania), became irate and attempted to push past a uniformed Sea Isle City Police Officer to engage the subjects who were initially involved in the fight with McStravog. In trying to push past the officer, McMonagle struck him in the chest which resulted in McMonagle being placed under arrest."

But wait, there's more:

"During that ensuing struggle, McMonagle resisted arrest which resulted in physical force being used to safely take him into custody. Also, during McMonagle's resistance, McStravog left the care of the EMS personnel and aggressively approached the arrest location. Before he could be stopped, McStravog assaulted an additional officer who was attempting to take McMonagle into custody. McStravog was placed under arrest during which he also resisted officers' control which resulted in physical force being used to take him into custody."

In the end, two police officers were injured in the incident. One of the officers had to be transported to the hospital for treatment.

Sea Isle City NJ police shield - Photo: Sea Isle City NJ Police Department / Canva Sea Isle City NJ police shield - Photo: Sea Isle City NJ Police Department / Canva

Charges Filed Against Both Men

Sea Isle City Police say McStravog has been charged with Aggravated Assault on a Law Enforcement Officer, Obstruction, Resisting Arrest, and Simple Assault.

McMonagle was charged with Aggravated Assault on a Law Enforcement Officer, Resisting Arrest, and Disorderly Conduct.

Both men were taken to jail to await further processing.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

SOURCE: Sea Isle City Police Department

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