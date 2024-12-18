A 32-year-old woman has been charged with killing her mother in the victim's Willingboro home Monday.

Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia L. Bradshaw says Breanna Beacham, who was temporarily staying at the Hopewell Lane residence with her mother, has been charged with first-degree murder and related weapons offenses.

She was taken into custody at the house Monday evening and lodged in the Burlington County Jail in Mount Holly pending a detention hearing in Superior Court.

Authorities say police were called to the home just before 4 PM for a report of an assault in progress. There, investigators discovered the body of 57-year-old Kim Beacham-Hanson.

Breanna Beacham - Photo: Burlington County Prosecutor's Office / Canva Breanna Beacham - Photo: Burlington County Prosecutor's Office / Canva loading...

A preliminary investigation determined that she had been bludgeoned to death. An autopsy performed by Burlington County Medical Examiner Dr. Ian Hood concluded her death was a homicide.

The motive for the attack remains under investigation.

The investigation is being conducted by the Burlington County Prosecutor's Office and the Willingboro Township Police Department. Anyone with information is asked to call (609) 265-5035.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.