Attention event planners: You can't have an event without proper planning.

You also can't have an event in public unless you secure the necessary permits and permission.

That's especially true in Wildwood, New Jersey. Officials just won't stand for it.

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Photo by Hannah Beier/Getty Images Photo by Hannah Beier/Getty Images

Wildwood Police Shut Down Beach Party Before It Can Begin

A few years ago, an unsanctioned - and unapproved - car rally took place in Wildwood. The sad result, people died when a car on a city street struck pedestrians.

Since then, Wildwood officials - and officials of other shore communities - have worked to stop these unapproved events from taking place.

The latest event to be sniffed out by police is a Beach/Boadwalk Party and Video Shoot in Wildwood.

Wildwood City Police say it's detectives identified a social media post promoting the event, which "presented the potential for a large, unauthorized gathering that could disrupt public safety, and negatively affect residents, visitors, and local businesses."

An investigation led police to the organizer of the event. They identified him as Soudyce Diallo of Philadelphia. Diallo was issued a Cease and Desisit, and charges were filed against him by police.

"The Wildwood Police Department also pursued a criminal charge against the individual under N.J.S.A. 2C:33-2(d), Disturbance at a Public Gathering, based upon the circumstances uncovered during the investigation."

Photo by Hannah Beier/Getty Images Photo by Hannah Beier/Getty Images

Don't Try To Hold Your Illegal Event in Wildwood

Wildwood Police are not shy about telling anyone interested in promoting such event to not even try:

"The Wildwood Police Department is committed to protecting the safety and quality of life of the city’s residents, businesses, and visitors. Individuals who organize, promote, or participate in unlawful and disruptive gatherings may be subject to enforcement under applicable New Jersey criminal laws and City of Wildwood ordinances."

SOURCE: City of Wildwood Police Department

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