We usually don't like to talk about poo, but today, we don't have a choice.

Two popular river beaches have been temporarily closed due to elevated levels of bacteria linked to fecal contamination.

According to the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection (NJ DEP), seven beaches statewide are under water quality advisories, but two have been officially shut down.

Which Beaches Are Closed?

The following beaches are currently off-limits:

Parvin State Park Beach in Pittsgrove Township, Salem County

Wildwood Beach in Ocean Gate, Ocean County (Note: This is not the main Wildwood beach in Cape May County)

These closures both come after routine water quality tests showed high bacterial levels in the water.

2 freshwater beaches in NJ contaminated by fecal matter Photo by MChe Lee on Unsplash loading...

What’s Causing The Contamination?

The recent heavy rains are likely to blame. Water runoff from the storms can carry fecal matter from overflowing sewers, animal waste, and other pollutants into lakes, rivers, and yes, even ocean waters.

These contaminants increase bacteria like E. coli, which can lead to temporary closures while water quality improves.

Why You Should Avoid Swimming In Contaminated Water

Swimming in water with high bacterial levels of contamination can pose serious health risks that can have you down for the count for quite a while.

Exposure can lead to symptoms like stomach cramps and other gastrointestinal illnesses, skin infections and rashes, and even in some cases respiratory issues or eye and ear infections.

This is especially scary for children, the elderly, and people with weakened immune systems.

Wildwood Avenue Beach in Ocean Gate Closed Google Street View loading...

How Long Will The Beaches Be Closed?

There is some good news here, though. These closures are typically short-lived (thank goodness). Water conditions often improve within 24 hours as the runoff clears and the water is retested. Still, it’s important to check before you go as there are never any guarantees.

To stay updated, visit the NJDEP’s official beach monitoring site for real-time information.

Over the next few days, make sure to choose a beach (river or ocean) with clean, tested waters for your next summer outing.

If you do have to avoid the beach right now, why not hit the woods and hike?

