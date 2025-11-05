Once known in the Starbucks universe as the “Medicine Ball Tea,” this once-secret menu item has now earned an official spot on the board (and for good reason).

It started as a customer creation that went viral, and it’s now known as the Honey Citrus Mint Tea. It’s available at every Starbucks, and honestly, it might just be the closest thing to comfort in a cup when you’re under the weather.

Starbucks Tall Cup Photo by USAMA AKRAM on Unsplash loading...

My Week Of Feeling Like Death (And The Tea That Saved Me)

I’m currently battling some sort of gnarly illness that I can’t even explain. It’s basically a cold on steroids… my chest, throat, ears, nose, and head have all joined forces against me. Usually, I’m a fighter when I get sick. But this week? Not a chance.

I’ve been loading up on supplements and doing all the “get better fast” tricks, but I’d be lying if I didn’t give credit where credit’s due. The Honey Citrus Mint Tea has been the real MVP.

Starbucks Cup Photo by Erik Mclean on Unsplash loading...

The Starbucks Magic In A Cup

The drink is made up of one bag of Jade Citrus Mint Tea, one bag of Peach Tranquility Herbal Tea, half hot water, half steamed lemonade, and a drizzle of honey. The result? A soothing, citrusy, minty mix that hits you with instant relief. Peach Tranquility has been discontinued, but in the Starbucks app you can add peach juice blend, as well. That's what I do.

If you scroll through Reddit, you’ll find an entire fan club swearing by its healing powers.

Maybe it’s the vitamins. Maybe it’s the placebo effect. Either way, if you find yourself sniffling and struggling, order the Honey Citrus Mint Tea next time you’re at Starbucks and thank me later.

