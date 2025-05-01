As soon as the temps creep past 65 and the sun sticks around past 7 PM, one thing is for sure... it’s officially waterfront dining season in South Jersey.

If you’re anything like me, you’ve been counting down the days til you get to soak up aaaalll the golden hour dinners by the water. It’s practically a regional love language. Eating seafood with a cold drink in hand while watching the sunset reflect off the bay, the river, or even a little lake? There’s nothing like it.

Summer Nights By The Water

South Jersey has some of the most underrated waterfront spots, and I’ve been gatekeeping my favorites for way too long.

Whether you’re pulling up to Buckets in Stone Harbor for a massive margarita and tacos, or heading to the Deauville Inn in Strathmere for some really great seafood, nothing is better than a summer meal on the water.

From the Shore to the Delaware River

Wildwood is stacked with waterfront gems. You've got Beach Creek, Urie’s Restaurant, and even George’s Place in Wildwood Crest. They all have their own unique feel. The views are always 10 out of 10.

If you’re more of a lakeside person, Villari’s in Sicklerville and Lake House in Newfield are so peaceful and give those cozy summer night feels.

Dinner With a View

Camden’s Water Street Grill gives some city energy with riverfront views, while the Shipyard in Pennsville and Sweetwater Marina are perfect for a night out with friends or even pulling up by boat if you’re that cool. Let’s not sleep on The Inn At Sugar Hill and the Bait Box in Greenwich. These two are true hidden gems.

Nothing says South Jersey summer like dining on the waterfront. I, for one, will DEFINITELY be making the rounds. See you out there.

South Jersey's Best 13 Waterfront Restaurants Nothing beats a meal along the water's edge during the summer in South Jersey. Here are my personal favorite places for a bite with a view, from the Jersey Shore to the Delaware River. Gallery Credit: Jahna Michal