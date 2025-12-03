The Holiday Safety Guide You Didn’t Know You Needed In NJ
I love the holidays as much as anyone. Whats not to love? The lights, the food, the family chaos; it’s all a beloved tradition at this point.
Truthfully though, this season can get sketchy fast. Every year, families let their guard down just as homes fill with hot stuff on the stove, candles burning everywhere, crowded kitchens, and kids running around like they’ve had three candy canes for breakfast. It’s the perfect setup for a serious accident, and most of us don’t realize how fast it can happen until we’re in the ER explaining something bizarre.
The Hidden Holiday Dangers You’re Probably Not Thinking About
Holiday injury data shows that a surprising number of people get hurt while putting up or taking down decorations. Ladders are the usual culprits, but that’s just the start. Broken ornaments cause more cuts than you’d ever imagine, and stepping on shattered pieces is practically a rite of passage.
People also get poked in the eye by sharp pine needles… OUCH.
Did you hear about that guy back in 2021 who accidentally swallowed a piece of a broken ornament that dropped into his soup? That’s a story no one wants to tell at Christmas dinner.
Your Body Feels The Holiday
Between hauling heavy boxes, dragging trees inside, and hosting days on end, strains and sprains spike this time of year. Let's not forget about getting sick this time of year, too. Holiday illness is the worst.
Chest pain and possible heart attack symptoms are also common, especially because people tend to “power through” instead of getting medical attention.
No holiday gathering is worth ignoring your health.
Stay Safe This Holiday Season
As you’re decking the halls this year, make sure you slow down, stay aware, and give yourself some grace.
A little caution keeps the holidays joyful instead of stressful. Stay safe. I want you ringing in the New Year, not recovering from it.
