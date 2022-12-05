NJ travelers: The REAL ID deadline has been extended

Your standard driver's license will be enough to get you on a domestic flight until at least May 2025.

The Department of Homeland Security announced on Monday that it's extending the REAL ID enforcement date by 24 months, from May 3, 2023, to May 7, 2025.

It's on that date that the TSA will be prohibited from accepting licenses and identification cards that do not meet the upgraded security standards offered by REAL ID.

"This extension will give states needed time to ensure their residents can obtain a REAL ID-compliant license or identification card," said Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas. "DHS will also use this time to implement innovations to make the process more efficient and accessible."

Progress with the upgraded type of license has been significantly hindered over the past two years due to the pandemic.

REAL ID looks like a traditional New Jersey license, but with a star in the upper-right corner. The upgraded ID includes anti-counterfeiting technology, and you need more than the traditional "6 points of ID" to obtain one.

When the enforcement date arrives, you'll need either a REAL ID license or a U.S. passport to fly within the country. New Jersey residents are not required to obtain a REAL ID — the traditional license can still be used for driving.

REAL ID is available at all licensing centers of the New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission. You can make an appointment here.

Beyond "6 points of ID" to prove you are who you say you are, you need to bring proof of your Social Security Number and two items that prove your residential address.

