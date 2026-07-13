For most people, the "Sunday scaries" show up the night before it's time to go back to work. For some South Jersey teachers, they show up in the middle of July.

I recently spoke with five local teachers about how they're feeling halfway through summer break, and three of them admitted that once mid-to-late July arrives, they can already feel the upcoming school year creeping into the back of their minds.

READ MORE: NJ Shoppers Wish Stores Would Halt Fall Decor Until Summer Is Over

Teachers Know Back-to-School Is Coming, They Just Don't Need the Reminders

One teacher reached out after reading my recent story about stores already rolling out fall décor and Halloween displays. She said she couldn't agree more.

While shoppers may see pumpkins and school supplies, teachers see something different: classroom decorations, lesson plans, meetings, and another busy school year that's suddenly feeling much closer than it did a few weeks ago.

They know the calendar. They know August is around the corner. They'd just like to enjoy July without being reminded of it every time they walk into a store.

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Summer Break Is A Chance To Recharge

It's easy to forget that teachers need a real break, too.

After spending months managing classrooms, grading assignments, and supporting students, summer is one of the few chances they have to truly unplug before doing it all again.

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Yes, they'll eventually start thinking about decorating their classrooms for the 2026-2027 school year. But if you ask the teachers I spoke with, they're perfectly happy putting that off for a little while longer. It's not back-to-school time just yet.

For now, they'd rather focus on beach days, vacations, family time, and squeezing every last drop out of summer.

Honestly, can they enjoy their break first? Sheesh.

8 Best Things to do with the Family in the Summer in New Jersey Gallery Credit: Sue Moll