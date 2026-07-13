Who says you have to wait until December to celebrate Christmas?

One of the Jersey Shore's biggest Christmas in July celebrations is making its return to MudHen Brewing Company in Wildwood, bringing Santa, snow bubbles, live music, festive cocktails, and plenty of family-friendly fun for two nights of holiday cheer.

The annual event takes place Friday, July 24, and Saturday, July 25, transforming MudHen's biergarten into a summertime version of the North Pole.

Santa, Snow Bubbles, and Plenty of Family Fun

From 5 to 9 p.m. each evening, visitors can take free photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus, meet one of Santa's elves, and enjoy complimentary face-painting by Donna Cox.

One of the biggest crowd favorites returns as well, with snow bubble shows from 6 to 8 p.m., creating a little Christmas magic, even in the middle of summer.

Guests can also grab a free Santa hat while supplies last and snap photos at a festive selfie station.

Festive Drinks And Live Music All Night

Adults can sample Patrón during complimentary tastings from 5 to 7 p.m. and cool off with MudHen's specialty Patrón Coconut Margarita, made just for the occasion.

Live entertainment keeps the celebration going throughout the evening. Friday features The Lenahan Band in the Biergarten before Cheers The Band takes over Station House. On Saturday, Don't Call Me Francis performs outdoors before JEM & The Vibe closes out the night inside.

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Whether you're bringing the family for photos with Santa or planning a night out with friends, MudHen's annual Christmas in July celebration has become one of Wildwood's signature summer traditions and one of the most festive weekends you'll find anywhere at the Jersey shore.

Good Eats! The Restaurants Open Year-Round in the Wildwoods Here's a look at the restaurants and bars with food open all year-round in the Wildwoods. Gallery Credit: Eddie Davis