Last week, I was vacationing in the Outer Banks of North Carolina.

I was able to witness - very close - some of the wild horses that roam a special area along some of the beaches of Corolla, North Carolina.

It was truly an amazing experience, that I would recommend.

It got me wondering: could wild horses exist at Jersey Shore beaches? Maryland and Virginia also have wild horse populations.

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The Wild Horses That Live on the Beach in North Carolina

It was simply amazing to see wild horses on the beach in North Carolina.

The horses have been in the area for hundreds of years. Only relatively recently have they been confined to a certain area. That's happened mostly due to more and more houses and businesses being built in the Outer Banks.

To get to the area where the horses live, you can just drive your four-wheel vehicle, or pay to take a tour.

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Reasons Why Wild Horses Couldn't Live at the Jersey Shore

So, could it happen here? Could a herd of wild horses be relocated to Jersey?

Ha! Hardly!

Here are some reasons why the idea wouldn't work:

1. They'd get ticketed for not having beach tags.

2. Some Shoobie would feed them, much like they do seagulls.

3. Seagulls would steal the horses' food.

4. Someone would try to put Eagles jerseys on the horses.

5. People would be always trying to pet the ponies.

6. They'd keep trying to walk in a Wawa.

7. The horses would try to live on boardwalk pizza, cheesesteaks, and curly fries.

8. Lucy the Elephant would scare them to death.

9. They'd have to continuously dodge beach tents and six-foot holes dug in the sand.

10. Bridal parties would always be trying to get them into their photos.

11. They get stuck behind one of those big Surrey bikes.

12. They'd never outrun the greenheads.

13. Someone would give them salt water taffy.

14. They'd end up pulling carriages in Cape May.

15. People in Atlantic City casinos would find a way to bet on them.

Sorry, New Jersey - this is why we can't have nice things.

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