Registered Sex Offender in NJ Gets 20 Years in Prison for More Child Porn

A man from New Jersey who was convicted on child porn-related charges in 2007 has been sentenced to over 20 years in prison on newer child porn charges.

39-year-old Christopher Gardiner of Cranford was sentenced to 250 months, or just over 20 years, in prison on Tuesday for distributing multiple images and videos depicting child sexual abuse and soliciting two children to engage in sexually explicit conduct online, according to U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger announced.

According to authorities,

From March 2018 to June 2018, Gardiner engaged an undercover agent in an ongoing sexually graphic conversation on a web-based social media application. During the course of the conversation, Gardiner publicly posted multiple videos depicting the sexual abuse of children in a chatroom and sent similar videos to the undercover agent directly. Law enforcement subsequently discovered numerous images and videos of child sexual abuse on Gardiner’s electronic devices when he was arrested at his home in August 2018.

Gardiner was previously convicted of endangering the welfare of a child and distribution of child pornography back in 2007.

In addition to the prison term, Gardiner was also sentenced to five years of supervised release.

