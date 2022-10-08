Police say remains that were found this past Tuesday in Waterford Township have been identified as a missing man from Cherry Hill.

68-year-old Peter Meyers was reported missing to the Cherry Hill Police Department by family members on June 7th.

Prior to receiving the report, Meyers' vehicle was found abandoned on a dirt road leading into Wharton State Forest.

Extensive searches by the Cherry Hill Police Department, the New Jersey State Park Police, the Camden County Search and Rescue Team, and the Waterford Township Police Department in June and July yielded no results.

Get our free mobile app

On Tuesday, a man hunting in a remote section of Wharton State Forest observed what appeared to be human skeletal remains and contacted police. Authorities later identified the remains as those of Meyers.

A cause of death has yet to be determined and the investigation into his death is ongoing.

Anyone with information about Peter Meyers or the circumstances surrounding his disappearance is asked to call the New Jersey State Park Police at (877) 927-6337. Tips can also be submitted anonymously by emailing tips@cherryhillpolice.com.

Cold Cases: Unsolved Murders and Missing People in South Jersey