A published report says three people have been charged for allegedly assaulting a man from Egg Harbor Township who was later found dead near a strip club in Pleasantville.

According to NBC 10, 24-year-old John Hands, 29-year-old Garnell Hands, both of Pleasantville, and 30-year-old Jamaul Timberlake of Atlantic City were arrested Wednesday night. The Press of Atlantic City reports they are being held at the Atlantic County Jail.

Authorities say the three assaulted 19-year-old Irving Mayren-Guzman in the parking lot of Centerfolds Cabaret on Delilah Road early Sunday morning. He was found dead in a marshy area near the club on Tuesday.

Mayren-Guzman's brother, Edwin Lugos, said his brother was with several friends when he went to the club early Sunday morning. Only Mayren-Guzman, who was underage, and one of his friends went in.

Centerfolds Cabaret in Pleasantville NJ - Photo: Google Maps Centerfolds Cabaret in Pleasantville NJ - Photo: Google Maps loading...

Pleasantville Police Capt. Stacy Schlachter earlier told NBC 10 that Mayren-Guzman was involved in an altercation at the club but there was no indication of foul play. The family disagreed with that statement.

Mayren-Guzman's aunt told CBS 3 that a fight broke out and he was punched in the face.

Get our free mobile app

"The Pleasantville Police Department would like to express their heartfelt condolences to the family of Irving during this tragic time,” Police Chief James Williams said in a statement to NBC 10.

The public is reminded that charges are allegations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

With prior reporting from Townsquare Media's Eddie Davis and Dan Alexander

Cold Cases: Unsolved Murders and Missing People in South Jersey