Bear Bites 90-Year-Old Woman

Vernon Township, New Jersey, Police say they responded to a report of a bear at a Dollar General Store in Vernon on Tuesday afternoon. They say officers responded to the store and "conditioned the bear," and it left the area.

(We're not sure what that means either.)

Two hours later, police were called back to the area of the store, as the bear had returned. A nearby business owner said the bear had attacked his dog and chased two employees. The bear then returned to the Dollar General Store.

When officers arrived, they found the bear outside the store. They followed it to another business, where they decided to euthanize the bear. They did so under state guidelines for dealing with a category 1 bear.

A 90-year-old woman who had come into contact with the bear was transported to the hospital. She was treated for a minor injury, possibly a bite or scratch from the bear.

The dog was taken to a veterinarian by its owner.

NJ Fish and Wildlife Gets Involved

Vernon Police say the bear was taken away by officers from New Jersey Fish and Wildlife. The bear's body will be tested for rabies.

SOURCE: Vernon Police Department.

